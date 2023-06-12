Dolores Wilk with Central Arkansas Pride joined Arkansas Today to talk about organizations and health and wellness resources for our local community during pride month.

Nonprofit Central Arkansas Pride is introducing its Central Arkansas Youth Leadership Academy in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System.

The event will be held June 17 at the John Gould Fletcher Library in Little Rock. The academy will consist of educational sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and playtime in the park until 3 p.m.

Wilk said some of the sessions will discuss rights, diversity, representation and mental health in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event is free, and lunch will be provided to guests ages 11-19.

Attendees can register for the event at CALS.org.