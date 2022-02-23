LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Parents in Central Arkansas made a mad rush to schools this afternoon to pick up their kids before the weather got worse.

Several school districts in the area made the call late Wednesday morning, announcing an early dismissal.

“I thought maybe we’d get the day in first,” said Caldwell Elementary School parent Amy Tolleson.

Caldwell Elementary in Benton made the decision for early dismissal around 10:30 Wednesday morning. Leaders scheduled pickup for noon, which gave them about an hour and a half to get all plans in place.

“Once you get that call its how are we going to put this into action? How are we going to get the kids? How are we going to get there and what are we going to do the rest of the day?,” said Caldwell Elementary School parent Mike Thibault.

Thibault says he was at work in Little Rock when the call from Benton Public Schools came through.

“I rushed through some stud and then bounced,” Thibault said.

Thibault says he had to take the day off. Other parents say they got lucky.

“I’m at home on Wednesdays so it was easy today,” Tolleson said.

Benton school leaders also had to coordinate transportation for kids whose parents couldn’t come at that time.

“We had to get the word out to the Boys and Girls Clubs, get the word out to daycares, get the word out to anywhere where our kids go after school,” said Isabella Bradley with Benton Public Schools.

School leaders say it’s about rolling with the punches.

“I think the biggest thing is teamwork,” Bradley said.

Schools have not yet made decisions about Thursday. Stay with our website for the latest updates on closures.