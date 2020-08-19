Central Arkansas outreach center searching for forklift to help donate food

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas outreach center is helping dozens of other organizations is in need of some help of its own.

The Healing Waters Outreach Center gets eighteen-wheelers full of food and then donates it to food pantries.

Due to COVID, they’re limited on the number of volunteers who can unload the trucks, so now the outreach center needs a forklift to make the process easier.

“To be able to unload these 53-foot trailers, we’ve been doing it by hand and so what we need is a forklift to be able to get those loads off the trucks and be able to get them in the hands of those organizations and the people in the community quicker than what we’re doing,” said Robert Hold the Executive Director of Healing Waters.

The outreach center serves about 35 organizations. Last year, the organization helped 28,000 people in need in central Arkansas.

Also if you are interested in donating a forklift or selling one at a reduced rate, call 501-343-3414.