NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local organization is working to find homes for children in Arkansas.

Right now, Arkansas has roughly 4,500 children in its foster care system. Project Zero is trying to reduce that number.

Music, dancing and royal carriages to bring the magic of connecting kids in the state with a forever family.

“With the hope that forever families are formed,” Project Zero volunteer coordinator Cara Schaefer said.

Project Zero said they believe that every waiting child deserves a place to call home and are committed to thinking outside the box in order to make that dream a reality.

So, to do that, they held their 15th Annual Disney Extravaganza.

“Last year as a result of our event, 35 kids met their forever families and so we are hoping for that and more this year,” Schaefer said.

According to Project Zero, in the United States, over 100,000 kids are waiting to be adopted, and here in Arkansas there are over 4,500 children.

As Mickey Mouse made his grand entrance, and princesses made their way around to the kids and families, the ultimate goal is to help make sure every child has a home.

“There are 205 kids registered today to be at this event, and so we see results. So, we know it works, so we will do all of this, stand in the heat, play games knowing kids are finding their forever families because of it,” Schaefer stated.

For more information, visit TheProjectZero.org.