Central Arkansas organization building homes for women domestic violence

BRYANT, Ark. – A Central Arkansas organization is helping domestic violence survivors rebuild their lives by building them four walls.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence one in three women In Arkansas face physical violence from a partner and nearly 500 seek shelter from a state program.

This week Jajuan Archer walked an open lot with a big dream. The plot of land in Bryant, Ark will soon house four homes for women and families escaping domestic violence.

Archer is the founder of Women’s Own Worth. She is also a domestic violence survivor.

“I was kidnapped and almost murdered,” Archer said.

Archer says she was able to escape the situation and is now helping other women do the same.

The homes built on the lot will be open for families to stay anywhere from six months to two years, giving families the time needed to rebuild and restart.

“There’s a lot of reasons why people don’t leave, and we want to give them a reason to leave,” Archer said.

Archer says on average women in domestic violence situations try and leave seven or eight times before actually walking out the door.

“There’s a huge fear factor when you’re dealing with someone who is abusive,” domestic violence survivor Susanna Watts said. “Leaving takes a lot of courage because they convince you and manipulate you into thinking that they will find you no matter where you go.”

Watts says a home and support are two of the most important things when escaping domestic violence situations. Archer says she’s hoping to provide both.

“It’s not a hand-out its a hand up,” Archer said.

Four homes will be built on the lot in Bryant. They are expected to be completed in the next few months.

Archer says the project wouldn’t have been possible without the help and support of the community, donating their time and money.

Women’s Own Worth is looking to raise additional funds this Giving Tuesday with the hope to build more homes in the future.