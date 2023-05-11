LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials from Little Rock and North Little Rock are coming together along with the Arkansas Foodbank for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this weekend.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick met with officials from the food bank, the National Association of Letter Carriers and the United States Postal Service Thursday morning to discuss the event.

On Saturday, letter carriers will not only be dropping off mail on their routes but also picking up donations as part of the annual food drive.

Arkansas Foodbank CEO Brian Burton emphasized the importance of the drive while parts of central Arkansas are still in the process of recovering from the March tornado.

“This food drive can supplement some of the hardest hit areas during the storm, as Amboy food pantry in North Little Rock was just absolutely devastated,” Burton said. “So, this is a serious food drive, we really need everyone to participate please. “

Anyone who would like to help out can leave non-perishable foods in a bag next to their mailbox this Saturday, and USPS letter carriers will pick them up.

To learn more about the event, visit ArkansasFoodbank.org.