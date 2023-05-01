The Central Arkansas Library System is getting ready to undergo some large-scale renovations. Tameka Lee from CALS stopped by Arkansas Today to discuss changes coming to the galleries and bookstore.

Collins said that the galleries and bookstore will permanently close May 31. During renovations, the building will be closed from fall 2023 to early 2025. The galleries and bookstore area will be used to host “Mini Main” which will provide services such as a computer lab and children and teen areas.

The galleries highlight art by Arkansas creators and showcase exhibitions promoting Arkansas history. The bookstore offers items by Arkansas artists including books, jewelry and more.

Collins said that there is still time to visit the galleries and bookstore at Library Square before the closing. Beginning Tuesday, the bookstore will host a sale.