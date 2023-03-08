LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Soon you will be able to get the right look from the same place you can find a good book.

Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) Communications Director Tameka Lee stopped by KARK 4 news to talk about the CALS Prom Dress Drive.

Lee discussed how Arkansans can donate new or gently used prom dresses and other prom attire of all sizes from now until March 27 at 6 p.m.

CALS will then have a follow-up event on Saturday, April 1 for teens to shop for their free prom dress at McMath Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to prepare for the big dance.

For more information, visit CALS.org.