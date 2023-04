LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Library System is celebrating Mother Nature all throughout April.

Tameka Lee stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how CALS is extending Earth Day festivities throughout the entire month.

CALS is pulling together every location in the system for events like making a dirt pie, Earth Day-related storytimes and a composting class.

For more information on CALS and Earth Month activities, visit CALS.org.