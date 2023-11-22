LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Library patrons with overdue fines can offset fees for one week in December while donating to the community.

The Central Arkansas Library System announced Wednesday that its Food for Fine program would take place Dec. 10 – 16. The program allows patrons to bring non-perishable food or personal hygiene items to offset overdue fines in their accounts.

Library administrators said most of the donated items will be kept in CALS Little Free Pantries.

Under the program, fines will be reduced by $25 for every non-perishable item brought in. Patrons who do not owe fines but wish to participate are encouraged to bring in donations, which will be credited to randomly selected accounts.

Fines for billed items or replacement fees may not be offset by Food for Fines, administrators said.

Recommended non-perishables include canned meats, fruits, and vegetables, boxed meals and pasta, canned gravies, mashed potato mix and boxed stuffing. Other items useful for unsheltered individuals include ready-to-eat meals and soups featuring pop tops, granola bars, and individually wrapped snacks.

Donations of hygiene items, such as sanitary products, soaps, deodorants, diapers, and school supplies are also encouraged.

CALS representatives also ask that no glass or homemade items, however.

For additional Food for Fines information, contact Tameka Lee at tlee@cals.org or 501-918-3048. For information about the Little Free Pantries, contact Jessica Frazier-Emerson at jdfrazieremerson@cals.org or 501-320-5775. To donate directly to the Little Free Pantries, items can be purchased from their wishlist and shipped directly to them.