LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many know the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) for its millions of available books, but what you may not know is that CALS has dozens of other items that can be checked out across its 14 locations.

CALS Communication Director Tameka Lee stopped by KARK 4 News at Noon to talk about how even telescopes can be checked out to study the night sky.

Lee says there are now 30 telescopes available to be borrowed and explains how cardholders can explore more than just books and the night sky at their local library.

To learn more about the Central Arkansas Library System visit CALS.org.