Central Arkansas Library offering services during COVID-19 closures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – While the Central Arkansas Library is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are still offering many library services.

Library goers can browse thousands of e-books and audiobooks with Overdrive and RBdigital. Music lovers can use Freegal to download up to five songs per week or stream unlimited music. You can also research your family tree using Ancestry Library Edition.

There is also limited curbside service available at Main and Terry libraries and service will begin at Brooks Library on Friday. Services include holds pickup, new checkouts, and limited mobile printing, Monday through Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, the library will continue to provide meals for children while schools are closed. Since March 14, more than 10,000 COVID response meals have been served at our branches.



If you don’t have a library card to access these services, please complete the online application. Remember due dates have been extended, so you don’t need to worry about accruing fines or returning materials.