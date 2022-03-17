Little Rock, Ark. – Thursday was a big day for the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

They held a ribbon-cutting and debuted their new offices.

The non-profit helps with the development, financing and construction of homes in Little Rock.

This new phase is a multi-million-dollar initiative for economic development in the city.

The offices are one part of a phase that will bring big opportunities for housing to Little Rock.

“Our whole agenda is not only for us to manage property but to develop property which will hopefully happen later this year by developing 25 homes by what we call Madison Heights” Central Arkansas Housing Corporation President Leta Anthony said.

The new office spaces that opened today bring their central services into one building, including those who manage construction projects and finances into one place.