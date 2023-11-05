NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large crowd gathered Saturday morning for the 2023 Central Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

An estimated 700 Arkansans turned out for the fundraiser.

Participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia by carrying flowers of various colors, each representing their personal connection to the disease.

KARK 4 News anchor Laura Monteverdi emceed the event.

The goal was to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research.

Even though the event is over, Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director Kiersten Dickens said this year’s fundraiser continues.

“We have a really ambitious goal this year to raise $175,000,” Dickens said. “We are well on our way with 85 percent, any help anyone can contribute would be great.”

An estimated 60,000 Arkansans are living with Alzheimer’s, and another 180,000 Arkansans serve as unpaid caregivers.

The Arkansas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association serves all 75 counties across the state.