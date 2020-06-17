Central Arkansas Development Council to distribute food boxes to qualifying families in Benton July 1

BENTON, Ark. (News Release)- Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) whose mission is to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, to help vulnerable populations achieve their potential, and to build strong communities in Arkansas through community action will be holding an emergency food distribution in Saline County at the Saline County Fairgrounds on July 1, 2020.

Food boxes will contain over 50 pounds of food, including meat, beans and vegetables. Central Arkansas Development Council hopes that by holding this distribution, we can alleviate some of the

uncertainties many in the community are currently facing at this time.

Customers will be asked to show I.D. and will be limited to one box per family. Families will have to meet income eligibility guidelines to qualify. Distributions will occur beginning at 9:00 a.m. until supplies run out.

Founded in 1965, Central Arkansas Development Council is a private nonprofit community

action agency operating in 19 counties in the state of Arkansas. CADC is a local force in the War

on Poverty providing a hand-up, promoting self-help in our neighborhoods and for our families.

We are committed to providing opportunities for empowerment for individuals, families and

communities. For more information on the distribution, visit our website at www.cadc.com, or

contact your local CADC office.