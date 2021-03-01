Central Arkansas Development Council offers rental assistance to Little Rock residents

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has partnered with the City

of Little Rock, Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs to offer rental assistance to

help Little Rock residents.

Through the partnership, the City provided $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant

funds for CADC to administer to eligible residents. To be eligible, residents must:

• Have a current family income that does not exceed the U.S. Department of Housing and

Urban Development (HUD) established “Moderate-Income” limits for Little Rock.

Family income eligibility is based on the following:

• Total number of people residing in the housing unit

• Total amount of current annual family income as stated in the Program Application and confirmed by supporting documentation

• Have experienced an economic-impact because of the COVID-19 pandemic such as job

loss, lay off, furlough, or reduction in salary.

• Have a current lease agreement for a housing unit in the City of Little Rock.

• Applicants who have already received funds through the Arkansas Fresh Start Program

may be ineligible for the funds provided for the City of Little Rock rental assistance

program.

More information is available at www.cadc.com. Applications are accepted at ARFreshStart.com