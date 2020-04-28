Central Arkansas company provides PPE to AR Children’s Hospital

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment pauses after wheeling a body to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas company steps up to provide much needed personal protective equipment to a Little Rock hospital.

TY Garments along with ARclothmasks.com donated surgical masks and protective coveralls to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

AR cloth masks is head-quartered in Little Rock.

The company’s leader has a personal connection, her children were once patients.

“Really its a commitment to do our part to make sure everyone gets back to work safely,” said Lisa Ferrell from TY Garments.

TY Garments has also donated to UAMS and the City of Little Rock.