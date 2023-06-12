LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Juneteenth is a time of celebration and remembrance, and several events around central Arkansas are marking the holiday with speakers, service and showcases of culture.

Arkansas law states that the third Saturday in June, this year on June 17, is known as “Juneteenth Independence Day.” The day commemorates the end of over 200 years of slavery in the United States and is used to demonstrate racial reconciliation and healing.

Here is a list of events celebrating Juneteenth taking place in central Arkansas.

Read to Lead Series: Juneteenth, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Avenue, Little Rock

Saturday, June 10, 10 to 11 a.m. — first session

Saturday, June 17, 10 to 11 a.m. — second session

Young learners are encouraged to come to the center for stories from important books, hands-on crafts and interactive music-making on traditional African instruments. The events are free, but general admission to the museum applies.

CALS Arkansas Sounds presents: Luenell, Ron Robinson Theater – Central Arkansas Library System, 100 River Market Avenue, Little Rock

Saturday, June 10, first show at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and second show at 10 p.m. (doors open at 9 p.m.)

The Tollette, Arkansas, raised Luenell will bring 30 years of comedy experience to the stages for two shows.

Juneteenth Interfaith Service, Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W 12th St, Little Rock

Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Mark and Second Baptist Church Downtown join to host Rev. Reginald Sharpe, Jr. from Chicago for a special event.

The Jubilee Film Festival, Ron Robinson Theater – Central Arkansas Library System, 100 River Market Avenue, Little Rock

Friday, June 16, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

This is the awards ceremony for the festival, for long and short-form feature, documentary and living history films about Black excellence and the Black struggle, according to organizers.

Juneteenth in Da Rock 2023, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 West Ninth Street, Little Rock

Thursday, June 15, 10:30 a.m.

A flag-raising ceremony will take place in the morning, followed by brunch for those with tickets.

Saturday, June 17, Noon

The Juneteenth in Da Rock street festival at the Mosaic Templars Center. The event will feature live music from local and national artists, vendors, food trucks, a kids’ zone, a health and wellness village and even a quiet zone.

Juneteenth in Da Rock 5K, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, West 9th Street, Little Rock

Saturday, June 17, 7 a.m. start

This is the second annual 5K run-walk commemorating Juneteenth. The route brings participants past several historically significant Little Rock landmarks. Part of the Juneteenth in Da Rock 2023 festivities.

Juneteenth Arkansas Festival 2023, Interstate Park, 3900 South Arch Street, Little Rock

Saturday, June 17, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted by Ebony D. Kimbrough, this event will feature family-oriented activities, food, vendors, arts and entertainment.

Juneteenth Celebration Festival, downtown Stuggart

Saturday, June 17, 2 to 6 p.m.

An afternoon of vendors, food trucks, youth choir and much more.

Juneteenth at the Hall: The Wiz Revisited, The Hall, 721 West 9th Street, Little Rock

Saturday, June 17, doors open 6:30 p.m.

The Quincy Jones re-write of the classic 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” featuring an all-African-American cast. Ticket information on the website.

Juneteenth Celebration 2023, Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock

Monday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrating Juneteenth and its spirit of diversity with social and racial justice, the zoo states that the holiday aligns with its vision. Zoo visitors will receive a $2 discount in honor of the holiday.

Juneteenth Celebration, The Ozark Foothills African-American History Museum, 10 Twin Groves Lane, Damascus

Monday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An opportunity to look back on ancestors, music and a way of life, according to event organizers.

Juneteenth Food Giveaway, Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Dr, Jacksonville

Monday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is hosting a food giveaway in honor of the holiday. The group said in a statement that over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed in the spirit of service in the interest of community rebuilding.

Reflecting on Freedom: Make a Juneteenth Zine, Fletcher Library, 823 North Buchanan Street, Little Rock

Thursday, June 22, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Create zines using historical newspaper resources to reflect on Juneteenth and the struggle for freedom. Open to teens; no prior experience is necessary.

For these events and more, check our Community Calendar page.