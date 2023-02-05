LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Clean-up is underway downtown after a successful 2023 Anime Fest weekend.

The two-day festival wrapped up Sunday evening at the State House Convention Center.

This weekend was the first time the festival expanded to two days, drawing in hundreds of animation fans.

Festival attendee Alex Fitzgerald said that the event celebrates a love of common interest.

“It shows a common love of interest,” Fitzgerald said. “It gives us out of this everyday routine of this just going like going to work, coming back home, and just sitting down not really having a thing – it’s really an outlet for us”

Several well-known voice actors were among the panelists for this year’s convention.