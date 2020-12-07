Centerton man sentenced after being found guilty of COVID-relief fraud

WASHINGTON – A project manager at Walmart who was charged with COVID-19 relief fraud back in June was sentenced on Monday to 24 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

32-year-old Benjamin Hayford of Centerton, Arkansas, was sentenced on Monday for fraudulently seeking more than $8 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Hayford pleaded guilty in August to an indictment charging him with fraudulently seeking millions of dollars in forgivable loans guaranteed by the SBA from multiple banks by claiming fictitious payroll expenses. To support his applications, Hayford provided lenders with fraudulent payroll documentation purporting to establish payroll expenses that were, in fact, non-existent.

Hayford also admitted to making false representations to a financial institution concerning the date that a Limited Liability Partnership for which he applied for relief was established. The lenders at issue declined to fund the loans that Hayford sought.

Deputy Chief Brian R. Young of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor A.S. Régal for the Northern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case; with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas provided valuable assistance.

