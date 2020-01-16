Census summit brings stakeholders together

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Stakeholders in Arkansas are coming together today to figure out ways to get the most complete census count in Arkansas.

Arkansans will be able to go online April 1 and be counted but the focus of the Governor’s AR Counts committee and others is counting those that can potentially fall through the cracks. Organizations came together today to figure out how to better reach out to minority communities, lower income populations, the elderly, and non-English speaking portions of the population.

The online census will be available in 12 different languages and the paper version will be available in English and Spanish.

Participation will not threaten any Arkansans’ privacy and the U.S. Census Bureau cannot share any information with federal agencies.

Stakeholders say that a 1% difference in the count could make a $1 billion difference over the next decade when it comes to federal funding for a myriad of things such as highways, schools, and federal programs.