LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration – but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.

Each year. many people shoot guns into the air to celebrate, and ring in the new year.

“We can’t shoot a firearm in city limits, regardless of what’s going on” Officer Jonathan Tolentino said.

A city ordinance preventing shots fired, no matter celebratory or not – it is illegal.

“They can face jail time – and fines, pretty hefty ones” Tolentino said.

LRPD told us what goes up must go down.

“It’s going to come down at some point and that’s whenever you start putting everyone else in danger” he said.

Shooting in the air takes away your control of the bullet, potentially hitting an individual or their homes.

Last New Year’s Eve one central Arkansas resident experienced a scare, one that could’ve been prevented.

“Bang against the side of our house. The mark on the way less than 10 feet from where we were sleeping where the bullet had hit the outside of our home” Gwen Combs said.

This year, she’s not taking any chances of potentially being harmed.

“We felt like we could protect ourselves a bit – we got a giant piece of plywood and put it over our bedroom window” she said.

Thankfully, no one was injured but she says it’s important to remember your actions could affect others.

“Don’t take the risk of killing somebody. It’s not worth it” she said.