Celebrate the Fourth at Historic Arkansas Museum

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Historic Arkansas Museum (HAM) will host its Independence Day celebration, Frontier Fourth of July, on Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., on its historic grounds at 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a variety of family-friendly activities including living history performances and demonstrations, live music, hands-on crafting and territorial games. Other activities will include a Revolutionary War Battle reenactment between British redcoats and Colonial militiamen, the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Rep. French Hill.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided, including watermelon, lemonade and Loblolly Creamery ice cream.

Historic Arkansas Museum is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the galleries and parking are free; tours of historic grounds are $2.50 for adults, $1 for children under 18, $1.50 for senior citizens. The Historic Arkansas Museum Store is open 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

