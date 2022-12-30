LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Noon Year’s Eve is 24 hours away and the Museum of Discovery is giving kids a way to countdown to 2023.

Program Director Thomas Lipham joined Arkansas Today with what’s all in store for families.

Families with young children who can’t stay up late to ring in the New Year can ring in the “Noon Year” at the museum’s “Noon Year’s Countdown.” The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At “Noon Year’s Eve,” families can make noisemakers, enjoy hands-on science activities and participate in “glow parties.” The highlight will be a countdown to noon with science demonstrations throughout the museum.

“Our ‘Noon Year’s’ countdown allows families who would normally miss the big countdown to midnight due to early bedtimes to get in on the fun,” said Meghan Richards, museum guest experience director. “You can celebrate the new year without losing sleep, so it’s a win-win.”

The event is included in regular admission. Admission for adults is $12, $10 for ages 1-12 and free for ages under 1. Members will have free admission.

For more information on the Museum of Discovery, visit MuseumofDiscovery.org.