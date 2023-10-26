LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Market at Chenal is getting ready to celebrate Halloween with an event this weekend.

Rachel Moore joined Arkansas Today to talk about the Halloween carnival happening Sunday. The carnival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rahling Circle near U.S. Pizza Co. and the Roosevelt Thompson Library.

Attendees can come dressed in their best Halloween costume and trick-or-treat through the vender booths. If you have pets, dress them up as well and bring them for photos at the Last Chance Arkansas tent.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Market at Chenal Halloween Carnival and other upcoming events, visit MarketatChenal.com.