CDC report shows decline in pediatric vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new report released by the CDC is showing a decline in children getting vaccinated for preventable deadly diseases, due to some parents becoming hesitant to visit clinics fearing exposer to COVID-19.

Doctor Aaron Strong is a pediatrician at Little Rock pediatric clinic and says he is concerned about the failing immunization rate.

He says parents should reach out to their family predications and see how they could best accommodate your family to ensure you feel safe and stay healthy.

“During this time of crises has been how creative the health care system has become this is a system that often is slow to change but I’ve been really impressed by all of the things these people have done to make their practices more accessible,” said Dr. Arron Strong, Little Rock Pediatric Clinic.

Doctor strong says these visits also allow for them to assess your child mental and physical health and development.

Read more on how to help keep your child safe HERE.