CDC completes COVID-19 report on Latinx and Marshallese communities

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The CDC completed its report on how Arkansas can better understand and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Latinx and Marshallese communities.

The CDC’s report suggests workplace, household and community interactions all play a role in the spread of the virus.

The field team spent three weeks in Benton and Washington counties meeting with community members, community leaders and conducting focus groups.

They found that the Latinx and Marshallese people face cultural, language and financial barriers when it comes to prevention, testing and getting medical care.

The lack of Spanish and Marshallese speaking contact tracers also delayed response efforts.

The CDC laid out 5 general focus areas to reduce the impact of the coronavirus which includes the department of health and community partners to streamline its efforts to provide a more targeted outreach.

“The community at large would need to come together to ensure that the communities are supported so that mitigation and control of the spread is effective,” said CDC, Arkansas Field Team Lead Angela Hernandez.

Some of the CDC’s other recommendations include:

-increasing testing and results turn around in areas with high COVID-19 cases

-prioritizing contract tracing and case investigations in households with multiple residents.

-bringing on more Spanish and Marshallese speaking staff and having more communications translated in their languages.

These are recommendations and it’s up to the department of health to decide how it will use them.