CAW announcing nation’s first water leak detection dog

Within days of joining social media, she already has more than 50,000 impressions and followers from all over the country.

Today, people got to meet Vessel at the River Market Pavilion. Central Arkansas Water revealed and announced Vessel — the nation’s first water leak detection dog!

You can follow her on social media to keep up with her job!

What is a water leak detection dog? Vessel will help the utility find surfacing and non-surfacing leaks in our distribution system.

There are several reasons why a trained canine has an advantage over a human leak detection crew in finding water main leaks.

Water utilities in Great Britain, and most recently Australia, have deployed leak detection dogs. In the U.S., leak detection canines are most commonly used to detect leaks in oil pipelines. Our newest four-legged employee – a rescue who graduated from the Arkansas Paws in Prison program – was specially trained here in central Arkansas to detect water leaks.