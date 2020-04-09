CAVHS hiring clinical staff to support treatment and care of local Veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – On behalf of the Veterans we serve, Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is inviting health care workers to consider joining VA during the crucial time. These hiring actions will help bolster the system’s medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. For a complete listing or opportunities, please visit www.vacareers.va.gov.

We are seeking to hire individuals in the following health care professions to serve in temporary or permanent assignments*:

Registered Nurses

Registered Respiratory Therapists

Supply Technicians

Housekeeping Assistants

Physicians Nurse Practitioners

Clinical Pharmacists

Pharmacy Technicians

Health Technicians

Licensed Practical Nurses

Medical Support Assistants

*Note – if a person serves for a minimum of 120 days, he or she is eligible for the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB).

Some required duties may include:

Assist clinical call centers

Provide population specific and age-specific care for patients from young adulthood to older Veterans/groups in the senior years of life

Manage a defined but dynamic caseload of patients in collaboration with an interdisciplinary health care team

Initiate, plan, implement, evaluate, and appropriately document patient care based on identified measurable outcomes in the applicable assigned patient care environment

Initiate and lead individuals or groups through the educational process to optimize health. Monitor and document all applicable clinical reminders and performance measure outcomes timely and appropriately

Maintain and monitor patient appointment schedules

Type administrative notes using various automation systems and programs

In addition, CAVHS is reaching out to recent retirees with experience in high-need areas during our COVID-19 response:

Dual compensation waivers can be authorized for these individuals, which allows retirees to receive annuities while receiving full compensation for employment

Approved waivers are not to exceed a one-year appointment.

We are also seeking Nurse Practitioners (NP) and Registered Nurses (RN) to join the Travel Nurse Corps (TNC) for 120-day appointments. TNC is a VA-operated internal pool of RNs and NPs that are available for temporary short-term assignments at VA medical centers throughout the country. Interested individuals can view the vacancy USA Jobs announcement by accessing the below links:

Or apply by phone: 501-257-1677 for Human Resources.