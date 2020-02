DARDANELLE, Ark. – The City of Dardanelle says someone stole caution signs at a construction project.

In a Facebook post, the mayor wrote that the city is working on a new water line on Dardanelle Dam road.

On Tuesday night, someone stole all of the caution signs. Mayor Jimmy Witt says it makes it dangerous for anyone driving through that area after the signs were taken.

If anyone knows who took the orange road work signs, please contact the Dardanelle Police Department.