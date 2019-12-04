CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Student thrown to the ground at Maumelle High School

MAUMELLE, Ark.– A Maumelle High School student has a broken collarbone after being thrown on the ground at school.

A viewer sent us this video that appears to show one student, grabbing another by his shirt, nearly picking him up before throwing him up against a wall, then slamming him to the floor.

In the video, you can hear one student yelling “stop,” while others can be heard laughing while running away at the end.

What we don’t see in the video is what happened leading up to this.

According to the Maumelle Police Department (MPD) report, the school surveillance video shows that just before slamming the smaller student into the wall, the bigger teen walked up to him and touched him on the head.

The police report also shows the student was taken to the hospital. The guardian told the school he had a broken collarbone, according to police.

“Should it occur? No. Is it acceptable? No. Is bullying acceptable? In no shape, form or fashion, what-so-ever is bullying acceptable. But does it occur? Yes,” said Captain David Collins, Public Relations Division.

The MPD says no charges are being filed at the request of the parents.

Police say it’s currently being handled as an in-school matter.

The Pulaski County Special School District send us a statement, reading, “At PCSSD, we take any report of bullying very seriously. Every school has a private bullying reporting survey on the school website. Students can report if they’ve been bullied or have witnessed bullying. When it comes to the safety of our students, PCSSD thoroughly investigates all reported incidents and aims to prevent future incidents with counseling and guidance.”

