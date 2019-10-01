Breaking News
CAUGHT: Arkansas escapee recaptured on prison grounds

BRICKEYS, Ark. – An inmate who escaped Monday from the East Arkansas Regional Correctional Facility has been caught.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections sent word via its Arkansas Escape Alert system, stating the following:
“Please be advised that the recent escapee from this facility’s supervision has been apprehended and returned to custody.”

Officials say Calvin Adams was found on the roof of the prison under a ventilation hood around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He will be going back to a higher level lockup.

