PINE BLUFF, Ark. — If you’re feeling lucky hundreds of slot machines are now open in pine bluff.

The Saracen Casino Annex cut the ceremonial red ribbon, and is now officially in business.

All the games are attached to the casino’s gas station and convenience store.

The casino is calling this a great start to a growing business.

This is just the start of gambling there. The casino says they’re on track to finish construction and open the main building by the end of next year.