Case file details man’s online pursuit of who he thought was an underage girl

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — It started with a question about the new year but evolved into a grown man’s plea for sex from who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Shawn Kelley pleaded guilty last month to Internet Stalking of a Child in connection to a January case where the 15-year-old girl was actually a Pulaski county sheriff’s deputy.

We obtained evidence from his case, which timelines his online conversation.

Kelley learns the girl he thinks he is talking to is 15 years old.

He mentions marijuana, sex and even asks the girl he plans to meet if she has cable TV so if he brings his 3-year-old daughter, the toddler can watch “Paw Patrol”.

The messages turn to action when Kelley heads from Cabot to south Jacksonville, hoping to meet his digital date and is instead met with handcuffs.

His daughter and marijuana were in the car as well.

“Staying trained up and attending as many classes as we can is how we try to stay in front of these,” Lt. Robert Kelley with the PCSO says.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they haven’t done cases like this as often as they used to but they remain a priority.

“If it’s reported to us, we will investigate it,” Lt. Garrett says.

“We actively search for these situations.”

Kelley pleaded guilty late last month.

A judge sentenced him to 13 years in prison and Kelley will be required to register as a sex offender.

“That’s the whole purpose for doing the job is to get that result,” Lt. Garrett says.