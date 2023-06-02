LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CARTI’s Tour de Rock cycling event will be held this weekend to help provide advanced cancer care to patients.

On Saturday, cyclists will gather in Little Rock to participate in the 25, 50, 62 and 100 mile routes through central Arkansas. The shotgun will start at 6:20 a.m. at Washington and Vine Streets in North Little Rock.

Cyclists can register in person Friday, June 2 at Heifer Pavilion. There will also be an after party at Heifer Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. After party tickets for non-riders are $30.

Officials said proceeds from the race will benefit CARTI’s Patient Assistance Program, which provides support services to patients.

For more information on CARTI and the Tour de Rock event, visit CARTI.com.