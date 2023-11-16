LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CARTI’s Festival of Trees is Central Arkansas’ most beloved holiday event, and it’s kicking off Thursday night in downtown Little Rock.

This is the 47th Annual Festival of Trees, and since its inception, CARTI’s Festival of Trees has raised nearly $10 million dollars all geared to helping patients with cancer through the Patient Assistance Program.

The event will kick off with a Sugar Plum Ball where daddies and daughters will dance the night away, a silent auction and a runway fashion show that you do not want to miss.

For more information on the list of events and how to get involved visit CARTI.com.