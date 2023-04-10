LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The CARTI Cancer Center and 42 Bar and Grill are working together to help Arkansas cancer patients.

Andrew Poirot with the Clinton Presidential Center’s 42 Bar and Table stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the upcoming CARTI Salute being held on April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock.

The event is meant to raise money for CARTI’s Patient Assistance Program and will feature wine and food from 42 Bar and Table.

The Patient Assistance Program provides support services like transportation and lodging for cancer patients and their families.

A limited number of tickets are available. Single tickets are $100 and patron tickets are $250.

For more information on tickets and the event, visit CARTI.com.