CARTI announces plan to Build CARTI Surgery Center on Little Rock Campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CARTI announced on Wednesday its plan to expand its Little Rock campus to include an on-site surgery center.

Located adjacent to the current flagship cancer center on CARTI Way, the CARTI Surgery Center will be the second-largest construction project for the organization since the Little Rock cancer center’s completion in 2015. Construction is set to begin in Summer 2021 and the project is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2022.

“The CARTI Surgery Center is a continuation of our commitment to the cancer patients of Arkansas – it’s the next logical step in our mission to transform cancer care in the state,” said Adam Head, CARTI president and CEO. “By bringing a cancer-focused, innovative surgery center to our campus, we are able to improve the patient experience and outcome, while offering a more convenient and comprehensive alternative for our patients. With a singular focus on compassionately treating cancer in the most technologically-advanced surgical setting, the CARTI Surgery Center will be unlike anything currently available in the region.”

The 35,000-square-foot surgery center, with extended stay capabilities, will provide advanced surgical care unlike anything available in Arkansas. CARTI’s multi-specialty surgical department, which includes fellowship-trained oncologic surgeons, will provide management of all types of cancers in this unique surgical setting.

The two-story facility will include:

Four operating rooms with the most advanced technologies

Two procedure rooms

Eight private overnight rooms

12 Recovery rooms

15 Pre- and post-op rooms

“With the most advanced surgical technologies at our fingertips, we will be able to expand the range of surgical procedures we can provide to our patients,” said Dr. Scott Stern, CARTI’s chief medical director and head and neck oncologic surgeon. “From reduced costs to expedited recovery times, research shows that patients benefit from a surgical setting that encourages mobility and safe recovery outside of a hospital setting, which is incredibly important to our vulnerable patient population. This is the future of cancer surgery.”

The architects for the project are Cromwell Architects Engineers.