Carthage in phase one for new water well after months without water

CARTHAGE, Ark. — A small town in Dallas County is making progress after having no water for months.

The city of Carthage has a new well up after their original one dried up and collapsed. Water is back and pumping for nearly 200 people living in town and the mayor couldn’t be happier.

“We finally got our own well up, so things been rolling,” Mayor of Carthage Shawn Randall said.

It’s been a tough road for the city, their well collapsed nearly a year ago and folks had to use bottled water for everything.

At one point the National Guard and surrounding toes were bringing in thousands of gallons of water to help.

Fast forward a year later and the city is slowly moving forward, after 8 months of work a new well was drilled in March.

“Just want to be a self-sufficient city, it was excitement,” Randall said.

People in Carthage said it was hard living without water but they’re relieved that they have the water back. Neighbors said they didn’t want to go on camera, some said they are drinking the water and others said they aren’t there just yet.

“There’s questions still about the water, they say it’s lead or iron in there,” city alderman James Smith said. “Some of the residents around here but the water has been tested and approved by Arkansas Department of Health.”

The new well is just the beginning of this process. City leaders called it phase one.

“The water tower was built back in early 1960s and we have much of the eroded pipes and everything that still travels through lines and stuff,” Smith said.

Smith said it cost up to $5 million to get the water up and running. Now they’re focused on what’s next.

“Get the tower done, the treatment facility, and then get the pipes done and then we’ll have a whole new water system,” Randall said.