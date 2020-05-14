CARES Act Steering Committee met today to discuss allocating $1.25 billion in federal funding due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The CARES Act Steering Committee created by Governor Hutchinson met again today to discuss how to allocate $1.25 billion in federal funding given to the state because of the pandemic.

Governor Asa Hutchinson gave three key areas he would like to see funded.

Those include funds to the Department of Health for contact tracing, vaccinations, and testing. He also wants to open five testing sites that will be available for college campuses.

The Governor also recommends funds be available for anti-body testing.