NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A scary situation at Hogg’s meat Market Friday afternoon as a car ran into their building.

Employees tell us they believe the person who crashed in the building simply pressed the gas instead of the brake.

Misty Ford, a server at Hogg’s Meat Market, was rolling napkins when the unthinkable happened.

“So, on a normal day, these curtains are bunched up, one bunch on this side, one bunch in the middle, and one bunch on that side,” Ford said.

But when Ford peels back the curtains in the Hogg’s dining room and bar area, you’re not looking to the outside.

“On the inside we’re not wanting to see what’s going on out there, because this is what we are looking at today,” Ford said.



She’s looking at damage caused by a car coming through the front windows of the restaurant.



“It just sounded like a loud boom, it was just loud,” Ford said.

The owner and his daughter were sitting at the bar, when the car came in, it pinned him between the bar and the car.

“He could not get out, he was stuck,” Ford said.

The owner is okay. You might think that they would stop working to fix the hole in the side of their building, but Ford says they went back to work like business as usual.



“We just continued to carry food back and forth like okay there’s not a huge car in the window,” Ford said.



We have reached out the North Little Rock Police Department for more information regarding this incident, we are waiting to hear back.



Hogg’s is completely open and ready for your orders. Their team is thankful no one was seriously injured.