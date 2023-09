LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Traffic slowed to a halt Friday afternoon due to a car fire on Interstate 30 after a vehicle hit a barrier.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s iDrive map, the incident happened at 6:08 p.m. at Exit 140-A.

After emergency vehicles arrived, the exit itself and the right-hand lane are blocked as crews work to extinguish the fire.

