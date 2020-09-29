Captial Arts and Grounds Commission taking steps to put statues of two prominent Arkansans in National Statuary Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Captial Arts and Grounds Commission is taking steps towards putting the statues of two prominent Arkansans in National Statuary Hall.

The commission met today and discussed putting the statues of civil rights pioneer Daisy Bates and music legend Johnny Cash in National Statuary Hall.

Potential sculptors are currently creating and submitting their designs for the commission to score.

“We will do the first cut where we will select three finalists – and they will develop models and then we will make the final selection,” said the commission.

The next meeting is scheduled for the end of October when the committee will review submissions from sculptors.