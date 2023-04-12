LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two exciting events in Little Rock this week as a star of Bravo TV’s “Below Deck” visits for a red-carpet gala.

“Below Deck” star Captain Sandy Yawn and Wolfe Street Foundation Executive Director Justin Buck stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the Red Carpet Recovery Gala on Thursday.

Captain Sandy is coming aboard for the gala as the honorary guest speaker to speak about her path to recovery.

A book signing will also be hosted at CALS Ron Robinson Theater Wednesday night, with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

To learn more about the Red Carpet Recovery Gala, visit WolfeStreet.org.