Capitol View: Republican State Senator Bob Ballinger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Walmart will hold its annual Shareholders Meeting next week in northwest Arkansas.

We’re used to seeing big-name celebrities involved. This year, though, it’s getting political.

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he’ll be in Bentonville next week.

Sanders has been a longtime critic of Walmart for paying its employees low wages.

While supporters are excited about him bringing his message to the Natural State, Republicans aren’t thrilled with Sanders targeting the Arkansas-based retailer.

“Senator Sanders has always been a huge voice for workers’ rights, and hopefully if there’s worker representation on the board, then those kinds of decisions that the board makes will be more representative of what will actually be good for Walmart employees,” says Micah Wallace, the president of the University of Arkansas Young Democrats.

“I kind of fell like it’s an attack sort of on Arkansas directly,” says Sen. Bob Ballinger (R- Berryville). “There’s so many of us that our way of life is directly tied to Walmart. When you pick on Walmart that way, it’s sort of like you pick directly on Arkansas.”

You can watch this week’s full episode above. You can also subscribe to Capitol View via podcast through your favorite audio podcasting apps.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. on KARK-TV directly before NBC’s Meet the Press.