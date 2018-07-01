Capitol View: First Gubernatorial Debate Video

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. -- This week, Capitol View takes a road trip to northern Arkansas as we highlight the first gubernatorial debate ahead of November's election.

Incumbent Republican Asa Hutchinson, Democrat Jared Henderson, and Libertarian Mark West took part in the Friday forum.

In the first part of the show, we're joined by representatives from Hutchinson and Henderson's campaigns to discuss how their candidates performed and where they stand on the issues.

Jessi also welcomes Mark West to the program for the first time. He discusses why he's in the race, where he stands on key issues, and his campaign plans moving forward.

You can watch this week's full episode above.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. on KARK-TV directly before NBC's Meet the Press. It is regularly hosted by Jessi Turnure.