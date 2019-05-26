Capitol View: Abortion, transformation and Trump vs Congress Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - On this week's Capitol View, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin joins Jessi Turnure for her last show as host to share his unique perspective as a former congressman and federal prosecutor on the ongoing fight between Congress and the Trump administration over subpoenas and investigations.

Griffin weighs in on a letter with more than 700 signatures from former federal prosecutors with various political affiliations that states they believe Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice if he weren't president.

The lieutenant governor also explains how the 15 new secretaries in Gov. Asa Hutchinson's transformation cabinet should move forward with reorganizing their departments.

Plus, the fight over abortion has pro-life advocates more confident than ever that they could see Roe v. Wade overturned or scaled back.

The founder and president of Family Council, Jerry Cox, joins Turnure to predict what will happen, its ramifications on the 2020 elections and if one of Arkansas' new laws could get to the U.S. Supreme Court before Alabama's near-ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Turnure is headed to Washington to serve as a correspondent for Nexstar's DC Bureau. She will continue to cover Arkansas, along with Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, and appear on Capitol View as a commentator.

Watch the full episode above.

