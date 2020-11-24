CAPCA helping central Arkansas students stay fed during fall break

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The spirit of giving is starting to fill the air. In central Arkansas, one program is already on the front lines making sure kids stay fed during the fall break.

With Thanksgiving coming up in a couple of days there are countless programs out there that will help feed families, but one central Arkansas program also hopes to feed kids’ other basic needs this holiday season.

Heber Springs school district, like many others in Arkansas, is doing the best they can to make sure their students stay fed.

“Every week every Thursday are buses are loaded up and as soon as those kids get off the bus they are handed a bag of food for the weekend,” said Bahara Pruitt, Heber Springs School District.

They are especially encouraged when the community and other programs also help to fill the gaps.

“Definitely have families who are in need and we don’t know about it so anytime our community of programs that can help us out is a great benefit for us,” said Bahara Pruitt, Heber Springs School District.

That’s exactly what the community action program for central Arkansas is doing.

CAPCA is loading up food for any student who is registered with them for this week through their student market.

Students get seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and 14 snacks. CAPCA hopes that they can ease that stress of providing basic needs.

“It’s stressful during the holiday’s Covid has added another layer on top of that stress if the anxiety it’s the worry and concern for their love ones,” said Jennifer Welter, CAPCA Executive Director.

Jennifer Welter says the cleaning products add another layer of confidence to students.

“They’re contributing to the whole family it’s not just that I’m coming and receiving, they get to pick up their snacks and receive their meals but they’re also contributing back and they feel empowered by that.” said Jennifer Welter, CAPCA Executive Director.

Welter hopes that by empowering kids through the student market that they will spread the love this holiday season.

“I think this year we really all need to reach out to each other and help our neighbors and just try to say hello and check on everyone,” said Jennifer Welter, CAPCA Executive Director.

This specific wing of CAPCA serves Cleburne, Faulkner, and White counties and they hope to have another student market in December when kids will be out of school for those two weeks, if you want to volunteer or donate CLICK HERE.