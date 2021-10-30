Cans for Candy brings soccer and Halloween together for a good cause

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Halloween costumes combined with soccer Saturday morning.

The Arkansas United and Arkansas Rising Soccer Club hosted the Halloween Superclassico “Cans for Candy” in West Little Rock for fun and a good cause.

Participants brought nonperishable food items to donate to the Arkansas Foodbank for those in need.

“We’re all enjoying the opportunity to finish the season with a lot of fun,” Mark Gibbs, technical director for Arkansas United and Arkansas Rising Soccer Club. “You’ll see Elsa, Spiderman the Hulk to everything and anything in between.”

Gibbs says thousands of pounds of food were collected at Saturday’s Classico.

Arkansas United Soccer Club formerly known as Little Rock Futbol Club has been serving our community since 1980.