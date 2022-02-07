LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Family and friends of a slain Little Rock man gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil. The purpose was to keep Jadon Shackelford on people’s minds as the family seeks justice.

Jadon Shackelford, 21, was shot at Meriwether Park on Jan. 8 and died. The father of a newborn baby was described by family members as a man who enjoyed cars and duck hunting.

“This was a senseless act,” mother Hailey Shackelford said.

Nobody has been charged in the murder, but Little Rock Police announced they arrested a man on drug charges connected to the events on Jan. 8. Chief Keith Humphrey attended the vigil and gave a short speech where he promised Jadon Shackelford’s death “wouldn’t be a cold case.”

“We will catch this coward,” Humphrey said. “That’s what this individual is. This individual is a coward.”



Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., and community activist Rev. Benny Johnson also spoke at the vigil along with a friend of Jadon Shackelford and a former coach.

Hailey Shackelford said the community response was overwhelming.

“Jadon knew a lot of people,” Hailey Shackelford said. “Jadon never met a stranger.”



Hailey Shackelford said investigators have given her updates she cannot publicly share at this time, but she is “cautiously optimistic” about what is happening. “I think they’re doing to the best of their ability,” Hailey Shackelford said. “I really do.”